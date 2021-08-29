28th annual Zabawa Festival wraps up at Holy Trinity Church

August 29th is the last day of the Zabawa Festival and for families it felt like the regular annual event filled with people.

Last year the Polish festival felt a little different due to the pandemic, but now that the festival is back in full swing families were excited.

It was a weekend full of delicious Polish food, music and more. For some people it brings them back to their roots.

“We got married here, it’s a family tradition. All these little boys have Polish in their blood so it’s good to come back and show them their heritage and really enjoy the entire day,” said Mary Marz, Erie Resident.

Because of the pandemic the festival was a drive thru only event in order to keep everyone safe. This year however the festival is back to normal.

“A lot of people this year are so pleased to get out here, come out here get the music, get a beer or two and see the people,” said Ray Luniewski, Co-Chairman of Zabawa.

With live music, delicious food, and lesser restrictions than last year, families are excited to enjoy the festival.

“We are going to grab some food probably some perogies and hot dogs for these guys, stuff like that,” said Chris Marz, Erie Resident.

Luniewski said that the festival has made almost 85% to what their normal profit is.

“We usually like to end up with about 120,000 so we are usually somewhere in that neighborhood is good and that’s what we used to keep our parish operating and open and subsidies our costs,” said Luniewski.

The festival on Sunday began at 11 a.m. and ended at 4 p.m. Families said that they hope it will be the same turnout next year.

