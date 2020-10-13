29-year-old Erie man arrested for fatal shooting outside local tavern

Pennsylvania State Police have arrested an Erie man for the shooting death of a McKean man outside of a local tavern.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, 29-year-old Corey Ray Kendig of Erie left Partners Tavern around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday when multiple men approached him and began to assault him.

After a fight, Kendig then allegedly pulled out a handgun and shot 33-year-old Jeremy A. Jones of McKean in the stomach. Jones died at the scene.

Kendig is charged with criminal homicide, reckless endangerment and aggravated assault, and is being held in the Erie County Prison with no bond set.

Pennsylvania State Police say if you have any information about this incident to call them at 814-898-1641.