2nd annual CorgiCon returns to Frontier Park

Erie, PA - The 2nd annual CorgiCon, hosted by Happi Corgi, took over Frontier Park Saturday afternoon. Hundreds of Corgis and their people attended this year's event, including one couple who say they plan to make this event a tradition. Megan Hornyak introduces their newest Corgi, 12 week-old Waffles. He's their second Corgi. Their first, 4 year-old Butters was such a joy that they were compelled to get another. "They're just super loyal and super good dogs," she explained.

Jade Mitchell, who started this event says she was inspired by the huge success of her online Corgi Comic. She says, "Well, I named my company Happi Corgi because to me, they seem like the happiest breed of dog. They always look like they're smiling, they're always pleasant, they're just a very happy breed. And I hope this event brings people a lot of happiness as well."