$3.8 million paving project to begin soon on Route 20 in Erie County

PennDOT announcing a $3.8 million resurfacing project geared to give motorists a smoother ride on more than four miles of Route 20 in the City of Erie and Millcreek Township is slated to begin later this month.

The project includes paving of 4.5 miles of Route 20 (26th Street) from Zuck Road in Millcreek Township to Chestnut Street in the City of Erie.

According to PennDOT, work will include milling, base repair, drainage updates, guiderail replacement, curb ramps, sidewalk improvements and new pavement marking and signs.

The construction is set to begin on July 26, 2021 weather permitting, and is expected to be completed by early November 2021, according to a news release from PennDOT.

There are no detours planned in connection with the project, however, motorists may encounter lane restrictions with traffic controlled by flaggers. Drivers should be alert for traffic pattern shifts.

As always, PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers.

