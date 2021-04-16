$3.9 million paving project under way on Route 5 and Route 89 in Erie County

A $3.9 million resurfacing project geared to give motorists a smoother ride on a stretch of nine miles of Route 5 and Route 89 in Erie County is now underway, according to PennDOT.

The project includes paving of 9.37 miles of Route 5 and Route 89 in Lawrence Park, North East, and Harborcreek Townships, as well as North East Borough.

The roads set to be improved include:

Route 5- West of the intersection with Beach Road in Harborcreek Township to east of Cemetery Road in North East Township.

Route 89- South of Gibson Street in North East Borough to Route 5 in North East Township.

Work will include milling and paving, along with curb ramps, drainage, guiderail, ditch cleaning and pavement markings updates.

The construction began this week. The project is expected to be completed by August 2021.

PennDOT advises that motorists may encounter lane restrictions with traffic controlled by flaggers. In addition, drivers should be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers.