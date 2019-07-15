3-year-old boy dies after falling into grease trap in Rochester, New York

A 3-year-old boy died after falling into a grease trap behind a Tim Horton’s in Rochester, New York.

Police were called to the scene around 11 a.m. this morning after the boy’s mother reported the child missing. According to the Rochester Police Department, the boy apparently wandered behind the builidng where the grease trap was located.

Reportedly, there is no fencing around the trap, with the trap flush with the ground, and covered with a plastic lid. A witness who discovered the boy attempted to give him CPR at the scene.

The boy was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Officials are awaiting word from the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine an exact cause of death.