30 Crawford County vo-tech students sign job contracts upon graduation

A unique signing day in Crawford County as vo-tech students sign-off, not for the military or a sports team, but rather for a full-time job.

30 students form the Crawford County Career and Technical Center signing on with new employers. It’s part of a program where area employers can hire candidates as soon as they graduate, making for a seamless transition from the classroom to the workforce.

Bonnie Stein, of the Career and Technical Center, tells us, “I would just like to take a moment to thank all the business partners that we have that has offered the full time employment, and we want to thank the parents who have supported the Career Center”.

In all, 21 companies will be hiring the 30 new graduates.