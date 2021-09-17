30th annual Erie Rib Cook Off and Music Festival continues at Perry Square

The smell of ribs cooking on the grill filled the air in Downtown Erie.

The 30th annual Erie Rib Cook Off and Music Festival continued on Friday in Perry Square.

The event was canceled last year and pushed back to this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The owner of Underdog BBQ said that it’s great to see people out and about.

“Here we are in 2021 competing again and missing out last year. It’s just kind of coming out and celebrate with the locals and eat good food. You know it’s a good time you know,” said Ashley Messenger, Owner of Underground BBQ.

The family friendly event also includes free admission. Saturday September 18th is the final day for this event.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists