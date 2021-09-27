30th Annual Fall Pumpkin Fest to take place at Conneaut Lake Park

The 30th Annual Fall Pumpkin Fest will take place at Conneaut Lake Park.

Pumpkin Fest will be held on October 8th from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., October 9th from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and October 10th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Giant Pumpkin Drop is scheduled for October 9th at 5 pm and October 10th at 4 pm.

You can find this festival in downtown Conneaut Lake on Water Street.

This festival include 150 vendors with regional crafters, artists, food vendors, non-profits, and commercial vendors.

The entertainment begins at 11 a.m. on October 9th and 10th. The entertainment this year will include Elvis Impersonator Jim Felix, The Bellairs, Brett Allen Morgan, Vegas Band, Erie Heights Brass Ensemble, and more.

Another tradition that is returning for this year is the pumpkin trebuchet, also known as the catapult. This catapult will send a pumpkin 400 to 500 feet every 15 minutes starting at 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on both October 9th and 10th.

This festival will also include the Judith Hughes Scholarship Raffle and will have over 50 baskets to choose from. The raffle is in honor of the founder of Fall Pumpkin Fest Judith Hughes who died in June 2021.

Multiple food vendors will also be offering a wide variety of delicious foods including funnel cakes, hot sandwiches, gyros, fries, ice cream, pumpkin sweets, and more.

On October 10th, the festival will hold a car cruise event in the park near the lake.

Amusement rides will also be operating throughout the weekend and all day wristbands will be sold for only $10.

For more information about this event, check out the Conneaut Lake Fall Pumpkin Fest Facebook page. The Facebook page also includes the entertainment schedule.

