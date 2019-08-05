30th annual Mustang round-up at Bob Ferrando Ford Lincoln

Hundreds of people from Pennsylvania, New York and Ohio gathered together to show off their sports cars and connect with others with the same interests…Ford Mustangs!

“We encourage people to bring their cars out and enter into the show and then we also encourage spectators to come out,” said Jerry DeRosa, the vice president of the Lake Erie Mustang Club. “We have some real nice cars here.”

Over 65 Mustangs were lined up throughout the parking lot. The event allows car lovers from near and far come together and gain ideas off one another.

“I think what they like best is to get ideas from other car owners because a lot of people they come here and seek out other people that have the same year cars,” DeRosa continued.

From classics to even new models, it gives people a way to come together to talk abut their car and what types of polish and waxing they use.

Even for Robert Lucas, a Mustang owner from Union City, he enjoys bringing out his 2018 Kona blue point job. Lucas says it’s one of the first colors to come out since 1965.

“It’s a nice drive out here,” Lucas said. “People are friendly and I enjoy it very much.”

There were trophies given for best car model, the people’s choice and sponsor’s choice