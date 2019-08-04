30th annual Mustang Roundup in Girard

Hundreds of people from Pennsylvania, New York, and Ohio gathered together to show off their sports cars and connect with one at the Bob Ferrando Ford Lincoln dealership in Girard.

Jerry DeRosa, Vice President of Lake Erie Mustang Club tells us, “We encourage people to bring their cars out and enter into the show and then we also encourage spectators to come out. We have some real nice cars here. “

Over 65 Mustangs were lined up throughout the parking lot to raise donations for Community Service Health Services.

The event allows car lovers from far and near to come together and gain ideas off one another.

“I think what they like best is to get ideas from other car owners because a lot of people they come here and seek out other people that have the same year cars,” DeRosa added.

From classics to even new models, it gives people a way to converse about their car and what types of polish and wax they use.

Trophies were given for best car models, people’s choice and sponsor’s choice.