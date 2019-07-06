31st Annual Panegyri Festival is underway

The 31st annual Panegyri Festival is officially underway.

Jerome Simon, President of the Greek Orthodox church tells us, “The community has been so supportive of us and we just hope we can continue the community support, and we love giving back to the community also.”

You can start by getting a bite to eat with their famous gyro or Greek sausage.

When it comes to entertainment, the Senior Erie Hellenic dancers have all different types of Greek cultural dances to showcase.

Georgia Capotis says, “We really like to perform, we like to work with other groups, the Grecian Odyssey dancers from Pittsburgh are also going to be here and it’s really fun to see your friends, dance, eat and have a fun weekend together.”

Members of the Erie community look forward tot he food, the entertainment and most importantly the Greek culture.

Aari Fox, a visitor tells us, “It’s a different kind of food you don’t get everyday and to come here and get all sorts of the culture and food it brings.”



The festival will run through Sunday until 7PM rain or shine.