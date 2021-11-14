32nd annual Community Service Dinner takes place at Union Station

The 32nd annual Community Service Dinner was held on Saturday November 13th.

The event took place at the concourse of Union Station in Erie.

The theme for the dinner was “Keep Going, Surviving in these times.”

A charitable contribution was made to the Bethany Outreach Center and $1,000 scholarships were given out to four students.

Receiving the award is based on character and what one does.

“Erie has plenty of talent and Erie is fortunate enough to be able to choose from that kind of pool. You get nominated from someone saying put a light on someone for a change who has been working hard in the field and does not get much recognition,” said Edward Dawson, President of Pennsylvania State Association of Elks State.

The keynote speaker was John White who owns White’s pest control.

