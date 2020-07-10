32nd Annual Greek Fest Kicks Off With Adjustments During Pandemic

The 32nd annual Greek Fest kicked off Friday.

After going back and fourth on whether or not to cancel the event, organizers from the Greek Orthodox Church decided to move forward with the event.

The festival, which runs until 7:00 p.m. Friday evening, starts back up Saturday from noon until 7:00 p.m.

By noon on Friday, 250 cars were packed in the West Lake Middle School bus lot with crowds gathered two hours before the event started.

On average it took a car two hours to get their food.

“We had the resources to do it with the school next door,” said Mike Geanous with the Greek Festival.

“It would have been nice if we decided to do it a couple of months ago, instead of a couple of weeks. We decided to give it a shot and see what happens.”To see a map of drive thru Greek Fest