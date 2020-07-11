32nd Annual Greek Festival Bringing in Crowds in a Different Way This Year

One annual festival that always brings in huge crowds took a different approach this year.

The 32nd annual Greek Fest had people lined up in their cars waiting for Greek cuisine due to the pandemic, but some said it’s better than standing in line while the weather has been so hot outside.

After going back and forth on whether or not to cancel the festival, organizers from the Greek Orthodox Church decided to move forward and hosted a drive thru festival with a large turnout.

“We can hold 250 cars in the parking lot next door and I haven’t seen that empty since 10:30 this morning,” said Greek Festival Co-Chairman Mike Geanous.

Day one of the festival took place from noon to 7:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday’s hours are also noon-7.

Geanous added that though the event is modified he wanted to uphold a tradition and serve the community.

“Try to do something to a sense of normalcy, even though it’s definitely not normal right now that we were gonna try to do something as well as we could.”

Customers said the one and a half to two hour wait is worth it with the Greek Festival giving them a sense of normalcy.

“We like the food, we drive all over to different Greek festivals and most of them aren’t happening this year because of the virus,” said Joel Borris.

“My dad immigrated from Greece back in the 1900’s and has been a member of the church ever since it was on 8th street and I’ve tried to keep active,” said Mary Anne Kellogg.

Many people attending the festival said they were impressed with how organized the drive thru festival was as well as the quality of food.