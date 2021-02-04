34 Erie High School Students inducted into new National Technical Honor Society

Some Erie High School students are being inducted to the Erie School District’s new National Technical Honor Society.

After a few years of discussing the idea, these students will be part of the first induction ceremony. The Director of Career and Technical Education for Erie’s Public Schools say driven students are being honored.

“The students are being inducted today are excelling both in academic and in their career and technical education courses.” said Pam Mackowski.

34 Erie High School students that are inducted into the National Technical Honor Society were required to attain at least a 3.3 GPA in their chosen career or technical program as well as a 3.0 GPA in academic classes.

“We have eighteen different courses and we have students representing all of the programs that were invited to the induction ceremony.” Mackowski said.

One student from the criminal justice program says being honored in this way encourages her to pursue a career in the field.

“It’s been four years of discipline and dedication to this one thing, but I do enjoy it and I do hope to continue with it.” said Faith McClelland.

The Career Coordinator for Erie High School says there have been discussions of a national technical honor society for a few years now. He says he’s overwhelmed and the students are being honored for their efforts.

“We’ve actually finally did it this year and I’m so excited they’re actually being recognized. Erie High students are being recognized for what they do in the community, but also their leadership skills and different skills they have.” said Phillip Askins.

The induction ceremony is part of the Erie School District’s celebrating career and technical education month on February.