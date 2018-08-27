34-year-old woman found stabbed to death inside her home on East Lake Road Video

Erie Police are still piecing together how an Erie woman was stabbed to death.

Police say neighbors saw the woman just moments before she died. Now, they're trying to figure out what happened between then and being found stabbed.

Erie Police are still searching for answers after a 34-year-old woman was found stabbed in an apartment. Erie police and fire crews were called to the 1100 block of East Lake Road shortly after 9:30 Sunday morning. She was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead about 45 minutes later.

According to police, the woman's boyfriend has returned home and found her, but there were no signs of forced entry. It's a tragedy that's leaving some people shaken.

Erie Resident John Liley tells us, "...I'm walking down this street every day... Like, somebody's in that house stabbing somebody. That is a little scary. It's like, 'Oh, my God.'"

It hits even closer to home for others, an anonymous resident telling us she was a "real good person. She don't bother nobody. She's always in the crib." But, the neighbor says all that changed during the hours leading up to her death. "She had a little situation where she was running around the block, you know what I'm saying? She was bothered. Something bothered her."

Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook performed an autopsy Monday, but there's still some uncertainty about how the woman sustained her injuries. "The cause of death has been listed as multiple stab wounds to the left side of the chest. However, I am still pending the manner of death."

That's until police can determine if another person was involved. For now, neighbors are hoping that the mystery is solved.

"I think they've got enough evidence to figure this out. I think they know. I don't think she killed herself. She wasn't that type of person. She wasn't on no drugs. Meth--none of that. I don't believe that. She was a great girl."

Police did recover the kitchen knife that was used.

As of right now, they haven't released the name of the victim, pending further investigation.