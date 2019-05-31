34th anniversary of the Albion tornado

The f-four tornado made its way through Albion, Pennsylvania.

A storm system cross Northwestern Pennsylvania and Northeast, Ohio bring more than 30 tornadoes with it. The Albion tornado took 12 lives.

“As far as you could see everything was leveled. It was a path I’m going to say a quarter of a mile wide and went all the way through town,” said Albion resident, Jim Mitchell.

Three years earlier the Amish built a pitched roof on Saint Lawrence Church. They later returned to rebuild the roof after the destruction three years later.

Mitchell recalls when a reporter asked a priest if it was a miracle a statue of the Virgin Mary was unbroken just feet away from the church.

“He said, the miracle as how the people handle the situation,” said Mitchell.

Even with a rival softball game the following day the community united together to help those affected by the storm.

” The girls from Iroquois, everyone of them brought a yellow rose and gave them to each of the northwestern PLAYERS, said Mitchell.

The tornado forever left an impact on the community.

“We’ll never forget it, but were living proof that a community can get through anything. “



