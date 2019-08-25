35th annual Red Cross Regatta at Erie Yacht Club

Hundreds of people gathered for the 35th annual Erie Yacht Club charity regatta.

More than 60 sailboats took part in a five mile race throughout the Bayfront to raise proceeds for local disaster relief.

The proceeds help give immediate assistance to families that lose their homes to tragic events such as floods, fire and even tornadoes.

Each sailboat will help raise money for the American Red Cross along with sponsors including Erie Insurance and Presque Isle Downs and Casino.

“It warms my heart to have all these people come together, some have been here for 35 years and others are just brand new now.” said Pam Masi, executive director of the Red Cross of Erie. “There’s little piece that everyone can do to make it all come together.”