36th annual Festival of Trees drive-through to take place at John V. Schultz in Fairview

Santa wants you to know the bright lights of Saint Vincent’s Festival of Trees will be happening in a different way this year.

Despite social distancing limitations brought about by COVID-19, the 36th annual Festival of Trees will happen in November 2020 with a magical new socially-distanced twist.

There will be a lighting drive-through experience held at the John V. Schultz Distribution Center on Klier Road.

This experience will also be aired virtually.

Santa says the community’s contribution will benefit the patients at Saint Vincent who are experiencing food insecurities.

You will be able to view and vote for the trees online.