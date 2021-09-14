36th Annual International Costal Cleanup taking place this weekend; registration for volunteers still open

An annual event helping keep Erie beautiful is in need of volunteers for this weekend’s event.

The 36th annual International Coastal Cleanup started in 1986 as a national initiative. Then in 2003, the cleanup was established here in Erie County.

Presque Isle State Park is just one of 20 locations part of the cleanup event.

Last year, 753 volunteers picked up over 20,000 pounds of trash across the span of 42.5 miles.

This event brings together the community to help keep the lake and the county clean from litter.

“Something I think a lot of people don’t realize is everything that gets littered or gets blown out of trash bins ultimately, within the Lake Erie watershed, ends up in our lake. Then it is eaten by our fish and ultimately will end up in our food chain and affect human health as well,” said Lynn Armel, sustainability coordinator, Erie County.

The county is asking volunteers register by Thursday, Sept. 16th. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, September 18.

Participants will “#ConnectAndCollect” as part of the Ocean Conservancy’s ICC, which is the world’s largest volunteer effort to remove and record trash from local lakes, waterways, beaches and the ocean. There will be a coordinator at each site and free gloves and bags for volunteers.

A new diving component was added in 2019 on Presque Isle State Park. Interested Divers must pre-register by contacting Diver’s World or visiting Scuba Erie’s website.

Map of 2021 cleanup locations:

Volunteers can register for the site of their choice at eriecountypa.gov. For more information visit www.oceanconservancy.org.

