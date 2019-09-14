36th annual Irish Fest kicks off in Downtown Erie

Erie is “lucky” enough to celebrate the 36th annual Irish Festival, an event that has some history behind it. The event began at Rainbow Gardens and moved to the church after growing in popularity.

“We just keep growing year after year, ” said Eric Albright, chairman of the Irish Festival. “We’ll probably have anywhere from ten to twelve thousand people at the festival over the weekend.”

The event gives people the opportunity to learn new ethnicity while hanging out with others in the community. There is something for everyone to enjoy.

“Just to get together with their neighbors and having a good time, because that’s what this is all about,” Albright said. “We just want everybody to get out here and see the friends they haven’t seen, people they went to school with years ago.”

One thing that people look forward to while coming to the Irish Fest is not only the music and dancing, but also the food. From Reuben’s, Shepherd’s Pie, corned beef, fries topped with Guinness beer cheese, to whiskey.

“I think they really look forward to the corned beef,” said Maggie Herzog, event organizer. “Anything that has corned beef we probably sell more Reubens than anything else.”

The Festival also offers Irish dancing, a vendor village and leprechaun village.