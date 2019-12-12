38th Treatment Court Graduation held at Erie County Courthouse

Family, friends and supporters celebrated the graduation of eight people from the Erie County treatment court program this morning.

The program helps non-violent, criminal justice-involved offenders who have drug, alcohol or mental health issues. The goal is to help participants get back on the right track to a healthy, productive lifestyle using intensive and comprehensive supervision, case management and treatment.

“It’s wonderful day at graduation because I know each one of those people who graduate spent a lot of time getting to this point, they worked hard and they deserve it.” said Judge John Mead, Erie County Court.

This is the 38th graduation since treatment court started in Erie County in March of 2000.