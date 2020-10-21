39-year-old arrested for East 5th & Ash shootout

One person is in custody after a shootout in the City of Erie Tuesday night.

According to police, 39-year-old Cornell Graham is facing multiple charges, including discharging a firearm into an occupied structure and aggravated assault.

According to police, Cornell said he had been shot at by two others that showed up in Erie and confronted him.

Investigators say that’s when things escalated and both sides of the argument began firing at each other.

Police say two homes, two businesses and a car were damaged by the gunfire; no person was struck.

Police are continuing to investigate.