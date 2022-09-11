The 39th annual Danny Darr Memorial Softball Tournament took place this weekend while benefiting a very important cause.

The tournament benefited Make-A-Wish, which creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

The entry fee was $260 per team and all proceeds were donated to Make-A-Wish.

At 3 p.m., they presented a three-year-old wish kid from Erie with the most valuable player award.

“It’s always wonderful knowing that people want to rally behind kids, especially children who are going through unprecedented times. No one should ever go through chemotherapy treatment or constant hospitalizations, especially children,” said Maggie Logan from Make-A-Wish Foundation.

