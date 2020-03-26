3D printed masks created by engineers at Gannon University

As the need continues to grow for personal protective equipment during the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gannon University is taking the time to help out.

This is a 3D printed mask. A team of two lab engineers decided since the university has moved to online classes, they would put their 3-D printers to the test.

Nicholas Devine saying they estimate they will have made about 50 to 75 face shield mask per day, using about six 3D printers. Devine adding that they have had plastic donated to them, leaving them with the 3D printer to make the headband, which takes about 30 minutes.

“It’s nice to be able to use the skills that we have here as the engineers to put some effort towards at least help the professionals who are helping us stay safe during this battle that is coming up.” Devine said.

Devine telling us that they will supply local hospitals with the face shields, all free of charge.