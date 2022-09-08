Local 4-H and Future Farmers of America students will have their hard work put on display as the Waterford Fair holds its annual Livestock Auction.

Thursday, buyers will have the chance to purchase goats, lambs, or steers from the annual Youth Livestock Auction. The auction will begin with opening ceremonies at 5:45 p.m. before the excitement begins at 6 p.m. where more than 60 animals will be up for auction.

This year, the county 4-H and FFA members saw higher feed costs than in previous years, so the goal is to have as many buyers as possible to hopefully offset those costs.

Last year, the 1,280 pound grand champion market steer was auctioned to a local company at $4.45 per pound. The grand champion market lamb, at 86 pounds, was purchased for $10.50 per pound.

When the buyers purchase the goats, lambs, pigs or steers, those animals can be used to fill freezers, donate to the food bank, or send to an auction for re-sale.

If you’re unable to make the auction, absentee bidding for buyers is available.