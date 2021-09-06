4-H kids learn life lessons while showing live stock at the Waterford Community Fair

4-H students competed on September 6th for the best steer, pig, lamb, and goat ahead of the big livestock auction on Thursday at the Waterford Community Fair.

There were dozens of kids of all ages prepping their livestock for the Youth Beef Fitting and Showmanship.

Many of these kids worked with their animals since birth to prepare them for the show and for auction come Thursday night.

For nine-year-old Ariana Richardson, this is the first time showing her pig Jack in 4-H.

“Really excited. Probably winning at least first, second, third or fourth,” said Arianna Richardson, 4-H Pig Shower.

But for Nathan Webber, this will be his last year showing cattle.

“I started out showing pigs, then a friend of ours that showed 4-H in the cattle got us into that. Now we’ve kind of gotten more out of the cattle or more out of the hogs and build ourselves up with cattle,” said Nathan Webber, True Grit 4-H Club.

The beef department director said that the plan is to open up more classes for cattle showing hopefully will bring in more involvement.

“One thing you don’t have to have a big farm to do this. You don’t haver to be a full time farmer, there’s a lot of small, you know, small farms you know, the Green Acres story and that’s where the growth really is,” said Mike Ross, Beef Department Director at Waterford Fair.

For one showman, the past 11 years has taught him many valuable lessons.

“4-H taught the biggest lesson I’ve learned is like had like responsibility and like how to handle your money because like a lot of my students I had put the money into my next year’s project budget. This year I put it into the rest of the cattle I have at home,” said Webber.

In his second year showing cattle, Gabe Fortian won the intermediate class through showing he is learning a major life lesson.

“I’m learning a lot of patience. It takes a lot of waiting and being patient with your animal when they’re getting angry or scared,” said Gabe Fortian, Intermiate Winner of Youth Beef & Showman Ship.

All of this work comes full circle as most of the animal go up for auction this Thursday at 6:00.

Buyer registration begins at 5 for those who are interested in purchasing live stock.

