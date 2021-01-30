408 Bar and Grille closes their doors permanently this weekend

A downtown Erie business will soon be up for sale.

Friday January 29th was the final night in which 408 Bar and Grille was open to customers.

According to the executive director of the Erie Downtown Partnership, the owner of 408 Bar and Grill has indicated that the business will go up for sale this weekend.

This news is showing how important it is to support local businesses.

“Change can occur in the community. There’s a lot of people working together, but it really comes down to the community wanting these businesses as part of their community going forward and I know you heard groups like ours and others, but we really do especially this time of year support where you can, supporting local businesses that will help us have a brighter future,” said John Buchana, Executive Director of Erie Downtown Partnership.

Buchana explained that the owner of 408 Bar and Grille did not give a specific reason as to why he is closing.