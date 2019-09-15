44th annual Erie County CROP Walk helps end world hunger

800 people put on their walking shoes to help end world hunger at Erie County’s 44th annual Hunger Crop Walk.

Jim Ohrn and his Church of the Cross group from Fairview came together to give back to those who need extra support.

“It’s an important mission for us to help the hungry, to help those who have less than we, those with disadvantages, that’s what we’re called to do and we’re happy to do it,” Ohrn said.

The one and five mile walk around Presque Isle helps people understand the issues of hunger.

Not only is it about helping those that are less fortunate worldwide, it’s also about helping your neighbors in Erie.

Mayor Joe Schember, City of Erie says, “I think in this city alone there’s over a thousand people that are homeless, and obviously they’re struggling for something to eat. In fact, all these people here to raise money for that is impressive.”

A portion of the money will be given to 24 food pantries and agencies to help buy food and create programs.

Donations will also help those in other countries to fight hunger beyond our borders.

Jim Haas, coordinator of Erie County Crop walk says, “Internationally some of the funds will go to projects supported by church world services and that other partner agencies that are doing poverty and hunger related work in some really difficult parts of the world.”

Crop Hunger of Erie County hopes to raise over $60,000 at this year’s event.



