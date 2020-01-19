44th annual King Cobra Karate Open at Bayfront Convention Center

A karate chop of an event down at the Bayfront Convention Center.

This afternoon was the 44th annual King Cobra Karate Open. King Cobra’s mission is to teach students of all ages the principles of discipline, self-defense and respect. They say these characteristics have produced King Cobra’s long list of national champion martial artists.

“For those who come through to be here and fought that weather, I have to thank them so much because it was definitely treacherous, but I was impressed with the turnout.” said John Barton.

King Cobra Karate out of Erie was founded in 1975 and has remained family owned and operated for more than 40 years.