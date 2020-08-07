45 patients at Twinbrook Health Care and Rehabilitation Center positive for COVID-19, 9 deaths reported

COVID-19 is sweeping a local nursing home.

The Twinbrook Health Care and Rehabilitation Center in Lawrence Park is now reporting that 45 of its 55 residents have tested positive for COVID_19. So far, nine patients have died, according to Guardian Healthcare, the owners of Twinbrook.

Twinbrook has transitioned to a dedicated COVID-19 care unit

Twinbrook is utilizing the facility to ensure appropriate spacing and separation for the health and safety of its patients and caregivers

45 patients on site are positve. Eight of them have been exposed and two are pending test results.

Nine patients have died and 19 caregivers have tested positive.

Twinbrook caregivers are fully prepared to provide patient care

The site continues to follow all CDC, CMS and DOH guidance for health care providers

Families have been informed that the facility has moved 10 non-COVID positive patients to other sites.

“The safety of Twinbrook Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center’s patients, residents and caregivers remains our top priority. Twinbrook is actively providing status updates to families who have been directly impacted by COVID-19.” Guardian Healthcare said, in a statement Friday afternoon.