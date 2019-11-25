45-year-old woman and four juveniles in custody for reported home invasion

One woman and four juveniles are charged after a reported home invasion on Erie’s East Side.

According to Erie Police, a man was in his home when at least three people entered, one pointing a handgun.

The victim then ran from the apartment and the suspects fled in a car.

Shortly afterwards, police made a traffic stop of the suspected vehicle in the 800 block of East 6th Street.

Police took a 45-year-old woman and four juveniles into custody. They face a number of charges, including robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.