$461,000 in grants used to protect Pennsylvania children

$461,000 in grants will be used to expand protection and advocacy services for Pennsylvania children.



This was announced Wednesday by State Representatives, Ryan Bizzarro, Pat Harkins and Bob Merski, all D-Erie. The funding is administered by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency. $400,00 will go to the Pennsylvania Chapter of Child Advocacy Centers and Multidisciplinary Teams. This will be used to develop teams that can expand child advocacy and investigative work through Pennsylvania.

$47,000 will go to the Children’s Advocacy Center of Erie County. This will be used to reduce reliance on fundraising and to continue services to Erie County child abuse victims.

$13,735 will go to the Crime Victim Center of Erie County.

The PCCD grants were made based on recommendations by the Children’s Advocacy Center Advisory Committee.