48th annual March for Life in Erie takes place in Perry Square

Today is the 48th anniversary of the March for Life in Perry Square here in Erie.

People gathered today for the 48th Annual March for Life event that took place in Perry Square.

The People for Life is an education institute in Erie where they host this march every year to share their beliefs for pro-life.

“We are here to show support for the pro-life movement and pay more attention to the fact that every life matters especially the unborn who are completely defenseless,” said Gary Carver, March for Life Participant.

The People for Life Institute created this event to show differences in beliefs from the 1973 Roe V. Wade case.

“This is the 48th anniversary of the Roe V. Wade decision which happened on January 22nd, 1973 and we see that as a very good example of something that was done very undemocratically,” said Tim Broderick, Executive Director of People for Life.

Roe V. Wade was a landmark decision from the U.S. Supreme Court that protects a woman’s liberty to choose to have an abortion.

“Over 60 million abortions in our country alone and you know the United States from that point forward led the way for the world in legalizing abortion,” said Broderick.

People for Life explained that this is the gathering they look forward to every year.

“It’s been an annual event. Last year we had an ice storm and we had to call it off. So after so many things being cancelled this past year I think people are ready to get out and express themselves,” said Broderick.

“This is an important topic and you know it’s one of those topics that effects everyone in every part of our lives,” said Brian Shank,

The state deputy of Pennsylvania Knights of Columbus Ken Grugel said that we support these marches in a peaceful way.

The marches are being held throughout the state every weekend during the month.