48th annual Waterford Heritage Days kicks off

The 48th annual Waterford Heritage Days celebration kicked off Friday afternoon.

Folks can enjoy live music, tours, historical reenactments, and food from local vendors.

Organizers say they usually have 85-90 vendors, but this year they only had about 50.

Since Waterford Heritage Days was cancelled last year, officials are hoping for a big turnout. This also gives Waterford the chance to showcase the community and its businesses.

“We just want to give back to the community and do things just for us and for the community and have everyone aware of what a nice, small town we have.” said Tricia Steves.

Waterford Heritage Days continues over the weekend with a parade and a car show.

