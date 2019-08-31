4th annual Hispanic Festival taking over Perry Square

The 4th annual Hispanic Festival is underway at Perry Square.

Hundreds of community members gathered to soak up the beautiful summer weather and the Hispanic culture. The event offered a variety of activities for people to enjoy including music, local Hispanic cuisine, and a wide array of decor and clothing for people to purchase.

The purpose of the event is to help bring the community together and learn more about the Hispanic culture.

“I hope it means just a comradely about inclusion, diversity, we want to include everybody, and everybody to enjoy the festivities and enjoy the hispanic culture.” said Norma Upperman, Vice President of the Erie Latino Association.

Organizers of the event are looking to expand more on fundraisers and have more volunteers help throughout the community.