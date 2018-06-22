4th Annual Poker Run this weekend on Presque Isle Bay/Lake Erie

Presque Isle Bay and Lake Erie will be the scene of high-powered boats this weekend.

The 4th Annual Erie Poker Run will feature about 20 speedboats with participants coming from across the country.

Boating enthusiasts will start the event in Erie before making stops along the shores of Lake Erie to complete a poker hand. Boaters will travel as far as Irving, New York before returning to Presque Isle Bay.

Managing Member of Elite Poker Runs, Anthony Scioli, says, “We encourage people to come on down to the docks and talk to the owners and have your kids take pictures on one of the boats.”

Weather permitting, boats are expected to depart Wolverine Park Marina at 10am.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Bradley H. Foulk Children’s Advocacy Center.