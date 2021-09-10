4th annual Porch Fest hits West Bayfront this weekend

The fourth annual Porch Fest will turn into stages at Erie’s West Bayfront neighborhood this weekend, with 21 bands on 21 porches.

Chuck Nelson, the event coordinator, said this year is going to be three times larger, since it will expand to the entire neighborhood.

“Our West Bayfront is a very socially, economically and racially neighborhood,” said Nelson. “This brings people from every walk of life. If you like music, that brings us together. So, here’s what the whole community can really come together around this shared interest.”

Porch Fest will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

For more details, click HERE.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists.