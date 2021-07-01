4th of July: Fireworks, events near you

Erie County

Lights Over Lake Erie fireworks show– July 3rd at 10 p.m.

The City of Erie presents Lights Over Lake Erie, returning to Dobbins Landing on Saturday, July 3. The show starts at 10 p.m. Spectators can view the fireworks from Dobbins Landing, public areas along the waterfront, the bluffs, and Presque Isle State Park. Thanks to Mercyhurst University for presenting Lights Over Lake Erie again this year! More information can be found at www.lightsoverlakeerie.com

Fireworks aboard the Lettie G. Howard — July 3rd from 9 – 11 p.m.

Price (per person):

Adults (age 13+) – $75

Children (age 12 & under)** – $75

**Children must weigh at least 33 lbs. to sail onboard and must be accompanied by an adult.

Duration:

2 hours from 9:00 p.m.-11:00 p.m. sailing and anchoring to view Erie’s July 3rd fireworks!

Exact sailing route and sail plan is at the Captain’s discretion, subject to change, and dependent on wind and weather conditions.

Plan on arriving at least 30 minutes before the scheduled time of the sail to check in. The ship departs from the dock at the scheduled time of the sail with or without you on it.

Boro with the Works fireworks show –July 3rd at 10 p.m.

Edinboro Fireworks on July 3! Boro with the Works, Presented by Rebich Investments, returns as a fun-filled community event near Mallory Lake on Edinboro University campus. Firework display at 10 PM provided by Flagship Fireworks, LLC. Featuring a Kids Zone sponsored by Dr. Kenton Andryc of Greater Erie Dental Associates: Edinboro, local food trucks, DJ Millennium Sound Productions, and a patriotic performance by the Concert Band of Northwest PA, this event is a great tradition for all ages!

sponsors include:

Lakeside Bagel

Borough of Edinboro

Washington Township

Coldwell Banker Select, Realtors

Deiss & Halmi Engineering

Edinboro University

Tim Mannino – Edward Jones Investments

Flip Café

Sunview Miniature Golf Course

Edinboro Hotel Bar

Tim Horton’s

Boro Beer

Knox Law FirmPre-order the official event t-shirt or donate to fund this community event at www.edinboro.net/fireworks

Fireworks – Erie SeaWolves Games

Celebrate Independence Day Weekend at UPMC Park with fireworks July 2-4. Don’t miss out on a great weekend at the ballpark and save up to $3 per box seat when you purchase in advance.

Join First Alliance Church in celebrating the Fourth of July with a firework show at the FAC campus. Parking lots will open Sunday, July 4 at 8:30 p.m. with the show starting at 9:45. First Alliance Church 2939 Zimmerly Rd, Erie, PA.

On Sunday July 4th Lawrence Park will begin the celebration with a Bike Parade followed by inflatables and snacks at Napier Park until noon. There will also be a community parade at 2 p.m. At dusk, there will be community fireworks at the Iroquois Football Stadium area.

Crawford County

Fire Works Over The Lake

Come and enjoy the Annual 4th of July fire works over the Lake at Candohta Lake!

Https://Www.Facebook.Com/Events/225469319093856

Warren County

Warren County Fourth of July Celebration

We’re currently planning the 2021 Fourth of July Parade & Celebration this year. Let us know if you’d like to help and check back here for all the latest updates! Scheduled so far:

Friday July 2nd, from 7 to 9, we’ll have Smokehouse playing.

Saturday July 3rd, Parade Day and Betts Park Events including the Food Truck Event by WCCBI, and Country group 62 South playing from 7 to 10pm.

The Parade will kick-off with a pre-parade show at 9:30am, at the grandstands at Gen. Joseph Warren Park.

Sunday July 4th, Food Truck Event by WCCBI & the Kinzua Country All-Stars from 7 to 10, with Fireworks at 10pm.

Chautauqua County

Silver Creek Fourth of July Fireworks

Enjoy fireworks over Lake Erie at Borrello Park at Dusk on the Eve of Independence Day. George Borrello Park, Jackson Street, Silver Creek, NY 14136.

4th of July Blast in Findley Lake

Fourth of July in Findley Lake features fun for the whole family. Start the day with a chicken barbecue at the Methodist Church from noon until sold out. The Great Duck Race begins at 12:30 p.m. at the Waterwheel Overlook. Live music at Pine Junction begins at 2 p.m. Finish off your Fourth of July with fireworks set off from the north end of the lake at dusk. West Main Street, Findley Lake, NY 14736.

Mayville July 4th Celebration

Lakeside Park, Route 394, Mayville, NY 14757. Fireworks and vendors in Lakeside Park. Vendors beginning at noon and fireworks at 10.

Dunkirk Independence Day Fireworks & Live Music

Dunkirk Memorial Park, Route 5, Dunkirk, NY 14048

The City of Dunkirk’s fireworks show returns for 2021, along with live music. From 5 to 7 p.m., Furious George. From 7 to 9 p.m., The Rising. Dusk: fireworks display.

4th of July Fireworks in Bemus Point

Meet in the middle of beautiful Chautauqua Lake for Bemus Point’s 4th of July Fireworks Show! The Bemus Point Fireworks Show, taking place on Sunday, July 4th, can be viewed from every part of the village. Residents and visitors can also enjoy the show via their boats and docks on Chautauqua Lake. The Bemus Point Business Association is also fundraising to support the fireworks display. Learn more about making a private donation or sponsorship of the Bemus Point July 4th fireworks show. Bemus Point, Bemus Point, NY 14712.

Jamestown Tarp Skunks

Jamestown Tarp Skunks ownership and management honor Chautauqua County baseball heritage by selecting ‘Tarp Skunks’ as the team name. ‘Tarp’ representing Mr. Howard Ehmke, former Chautauqua County resident, MLB Pitcher, 1929 Philadelphia A’s World Series Champion, 1983 Chautauqua Sports Hall of Fame Inductee, and the founder of the Ehmke Manufacturing Company – who produced the original infield tarp. He is proudly our “Father of the Infield Tarp”. ‘Skunks’ to represent a very common creature at Diethrick Park, a creature which has made a habit of pestering and wreaking havoc on baseball team employees for decades at Diethrick Park; specifically living inside the infield tarp, and under the visiting bullpen’s bench. Skunks are also seen wandering the concourse in the evenings. All home games during the 24-game home schedule start at 7:00 p.m. A full schedule of promotions will be announced at a later date. New for this season, the team is selling all bleacher seats, as well as hotdogs, popcorn, and pop, for $2 on Monday, June 28th, and Monday, July 12th. Regular ticket prices for all other games are $12 for reserved seating, $8 for grandstand seating, and $5 for bleacher seating. Group and season tickets are on sale now and single-game tickets will go on sale at a later date. Season tickets start at just $95. Friday, July 2nd is Fireworks Night!