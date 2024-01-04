(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An accident involving three vehicles sent five people to the hospital.

That accident happened at the intersection of Franklin and Sterrettania roads just before 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.

According to the Fairview Fire Chief, a vehicle traveling south on Franklin Road allegedly ran a stop sign and plowed into the side of a truck that was transporting another vehicle.

That launched the vehicle being transported off the back of the truck and onto the road, which landed on its roof.

The driver of the truck along with three passengers and the driver of the vehicle that reportedly ran the stop sign were all transported to the hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.