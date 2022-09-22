(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Five teens have been charged for their alleged involvement in a fight at Millcreek Mall that resulted in a gun being fired.

All five subjects are 15 to 17 years old.

According to a Millcreek Township Police Department announcement, two of the subjects were charged with aggravated assault and other related offenses. Two subjects were charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct. One subject was charged with firearm-related offenses.

Three of the five teens have been placed in juvenile detention, the police department reported, pending further court proceedings.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

This comes days after James E. Troop III was arrested in relation to the same incident.

The incident occurred at about 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, in the food court area of the mall. A fight had broken out between a group of young adults before a person pulled out a gun and a shot was fired into the ceiling. Nobody was injured in the incident.