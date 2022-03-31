Federal dollars will soon be in the hands of 50 local business owners who applied for American Rescue Plan (ARP) dollars through the Flagship ARP Grant and Entertainment Industry Relief Grant.

William Grenaway, owner of Search 1 Media, LLC, said the funding will assist him with new client acquisition.

“It’s nice to be able to get the support and have the city behind small business owners like myself. To have everyone come together, it feels really good,” said William Grenaway, Owner of Search 1 Media, LLC.

Jean-Marc Baier, owner of Dafmark Dance Theater, said he’s excited about the funding opportunity and to return to performances starting this weekend.

“This is tremendous to get this kind of help in the city. We’re really seeing some transformative changes thanks to Mayor Schember,” said Jean-Marc Baier, Owner of Dafmark Dance Theater.

One of the owners of Riders Repair said that the company planned to use the funding to expand their business by making it more visible.

“We’re right downtown. We get a lot of foot traffic, a lot of riders go by us. They don’t actually know we’re there yet, so this another way for people to realize ‘Hey, we’re here. Come and see us,'” said Rebecca Steadman, co-owner, Riders Repair LLC.

The owner of a local daycare company said she plans to use the funding to hire more staff. She said funding will help them pay for necessary training.

“We’re going to use the funding to help with classes and clearances. Right now, a lot of people are either out of work or they don’t have the extra funds to pay for clearances,” said Chatiqua Keyes-Carr, Owner of Nila’s Dream Daycare, LLC.

For more information on the City of Erie’s ARP Funds and to fill out an application, click here,