$50 million expansion plan in place for Fairview High School

Plans for a more than $50 million expansion are in place for one local high school.

Fairview School District explains this project includes a multitude of improvements, including an 81,000 square foot classroom addition, a new library, and renovations throughout the building.

A public hearing is scheduled for January 6th to give tax payers a chance to learn more about how this project was made possible.

“We have roughly $11 million saved to go toward the $45 million project. What the board will do is they will use those $11 million to pay down the initial years of debt service, which will equal to a smaller tax increase for our taxpayers,” said Dr. Erik Kincade, Superintendent, Fairview School District.

The project is currently scheduled to begin in 2021.

