A stabbing took place overnight on Friday at around 7:45 p.m. This stabbing occurred at 1850 Buffalo Road in apartment B6.

A 50-year-old female victim suffered a severe cut to the right arm along with several other wounds on her body after a 72-year-old perpetrator used a hatchet on her after an argument.

The perpetrator is now being held in the Erie City Jail at the courthouse while the victim is being treated for her wounds at UPMC Hamot.

Police are still investigating this situation.