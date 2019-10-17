$500,000 grant looks to help bring Wi-Fi to Erie

The City of Erie has received a new grant that will help bring Wi-Fi to eight opportunity zones.

A $500,000 grant was issued through the Appalachian Regional Commission Power Initiative.

The Erie Innovation District worked with the city to receive this money to expand the Smart City Initiative Plan.

According to the CEO of the Erie Innovation District, once the Wi-Fi is in place, they will look to pair it with state education programs.

“Now, we look at this as can we actually provide services that bridge the digital vibe out to the homes, where people actually live, work, and play. We are going to start in the opportunity zones, because we are going to make those areas that have typically been distressed be the most desirable places in Erie,” said Karl Sanchack, CEO, Erie Innovation District.

The goal is to have the Wi-Fi fully functioning by July 1, 2020.