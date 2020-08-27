$500,000 grant to provide for free WiFi to portions of the City of Erie

Free WiFi will soon make its way to different parts of the city thanks to a $500,000 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission.

The internet access will be provided throughout Erie’s eight opportunity zones. The city is working alongside VNET to install the access on commercial structures, starting in zone one.

Letters have been sent out to approximately 200 commercial property owners asking for permission to mount a WiFi access point on their property.

“Making sure that we build a system that not only works for the company, but community at large in terms of all the benefit this can provide.” said Brad Wiertel, Chief Operation Officer at VNET.

The city is also working with Penelec to convert opportunity zone street lights to LED. The switch will save the city about $40,000 in electricity costs.