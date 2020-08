The City of Erie has allocated $500,000 of home investment partnership program funds to the Boston Store project to help with renovations.

The Executive Director of H.A.N.D.S. explaining that the building is not 35% occupied. This serves as the home to 125 apartments for all income ranges and the home to iHeart Media and Voodoo Brewery.

It was also announced this will become a home to another anchor tenant in early 2021. The name of who that will be is set to be announced at a later date.