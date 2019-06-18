$500,000 in tax credits will be used to restore several historic homes in downtown Erie

There are strict guidelines in place to make sure the buildings maintain their historic value.

Historic houses in the 300 block of West 6th Street are getting new leases on life thanks to a $500,000 tax credit from the Commonwealth. “We believe in maintaining the history of Erie, these buildings are a part of the history of our community and their just beautiful,” said Becky Weiser, curator at the Erie County Historical Society. “The fact that they’re being renovated so wonderfully, it’s just a bonus to everybody in our community. ”

Becky Weiser is a curator at the Erie County Historical Society. As someone who lives and works in the neighborhood, she says this project will help add more value to the area. “People that stop here to visit who will say we haven’t been in this neighborhood in years, maybe they live out of town, and they are just amazed at all the positive changes they are going on,” said Weiser.

The owners of these buildings want to turn them into market-rate apartments and some of our state representatives say this project can help revitalize Erie. “Erie has a lot of properties that are aging and these tax credits allow people to reinvest in these properties and bring them up to today’s standards while keeping the historical context of the property,” said Representative Bob Merski.

State Representative Bob Merski says he along with other representatives from Erie worked to bring the tax credits to Erie. This project is the only one in Erie to make the list out of the 24 projects approved for a total of three million dollars in credits.

Since 2013, the Historic Preservation Tax Credit program has invested more than $18 million to rehabilitate 105 historic buildings across the state.