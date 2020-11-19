500,000 Pennsylvanians downloaded COVID-19 Alert app since September launch

Over half a million Pennsylvanians are using their smartphones to fight COVID-19.

On Wednesday, the state announced that more than 500,000 people have already downloaded the COVID-19 alert app.

Launched in September, the app uses technology that will let you know if your phone is within six feet of another person with the app.

Christopher Mansour with the Mercyhurst Cyber Security Department says technology in the pandemic is very helpful because it can help contact tracers.

“It is very difficult for contact tracers to pinpoint every individual, they are doing a great job so far. But, they need help and that is where the technology steps in to help them since we all use smart, mobile, smart devices.” Mansour said.

The app was developed by the state department of health and its features include an interactive COVID-19 symptom checker, and opt-in alerts for potential exposure to the virus.